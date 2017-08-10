BRIEF-Brinker International reports Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.02

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brinker International Inc

* Brinker International reports fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.09 excluding items

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.02

* Q4 revenue $810.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $809.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.35 excluding items

* Brinker International Inc - Authorized an additional $250 million in share repurchases which brings total available authority to approximately $365 million

* Brinker International Inc - Fiscal 2018 comparable restaurant sales are expected to be flat to up 1.0 percent​

* Brinker International Inc - Approved a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on common stock of company, representing a 12 percent increase over prior year

* Brinker International Inc - ‍Fiscal 2018 revenues are expected to be up approximately one half percent to 1.5 percent​

* Brinker International Inc - 2018 ‍capital expenditures are expected to be $105 to $115 million​

* Brinker International Inc - ‍Free cash flow is expected to be $205 to $215 million for 2018​

* Brinker International Inc - Chili's International Franchise comparable restaurant sales in Q4 decreased 4.2 percent compared to Q4 of fiscal 2016

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.22, revenue view $3.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brinker International Inc - Is revising previously-reported consolidated financial statements for fiscal years ended June 29, 2016 and June 24, 2015​

* Brinker International Inc - Revisions resulted in no change to earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2016 and a $0.03 decrease for fiscal 2015​

* Brinker International Inc - Fiscal 2018 restaurant operating margin is expected to be down approximately 25 to 40 basis points year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: