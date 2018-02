Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brinks Co:

* BRINK’S REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR EARNINGS

* 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET RAISED TO $625 MILLION

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.02

* ‍RESULTS INCLUDE $92 MILLION NON-CASH CHARGE RELATED TO TAX REFORM IN Q4, FY​

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $903 MILLION VERSUS $804 MILLION

* RECORDED ‍$11 MILLION THEFT LOSS IN DECEMBER​

* SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $3,450 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK‘S $3.65 – $3.85

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.76, REVENUE VIEW $3.46 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK'S $2.60 TO $2.80