Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc

* Brio Gold reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly ‍production of 42,913 ounces of gold​

* Qtrly ‍loss per share $0.09​

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍revenues from mining operations were $54.1 million in Q3 of 2017 compared to $60.6 million for comparable period in 2016​