BRIEF-Brio Gold secures US$22 mln Brazilian bank financing

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc

* Brio Gold secures US$22 million Brazilian bank financing and provides Santa Luz project update

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍secured $22 million in credit facilities with three Brazilian banks​

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍currently assessing other debt funding alternatives, including increasing current $75 million corporate credit facility​

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍has reduced planned expenditures at Santa Luz project over next six months to manage its cash spend on project​

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍Santa Luz project is now planned to be re-commissioned in December 2018 as opposed to June 2018 as originally scheduled​