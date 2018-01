Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc:

* BRIO GOLD ANNOUNCES Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND 2018 GUIDANCE, PROVIDES SANTA LUZ UPDATE

* BRIO GOLD INC - TOTAL PRODUCTION IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS 40,350 OUNCES OF GOLD

* BRIO GOLD INC - EXPECTS TO PRODUCE BETWEEN 205,000 TO 235,000 OUNCES OF GOLD IN 2018, REPRESENTING A 15% TO 32% INCREASE COMPARED TO 2017 PRODUCTION