BRIEF-Bristol-Myers and Five Prime present early-stage data evaluating Cabiralizumab with Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
分析：OPEC减产带旺美国-亚洲石油贸易 原油航运商久旱逢甘霖
分析：OPEC减产带旺美国-亚洲石油贸易 原油航运商久旱逢甘霖
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月9日 / 下午1点27分 / 更新于 1 天前

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Five Prime present phase 1a/1b data evaluating Cabiralizumab (anti-csf-1 receptor antibody) with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - ‍Preliminary results show safety profile of Cabiralizumab plus Opdivo was generally consistent with that of Opdivo monotherapy​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - ‍Early efficacy signal observed in heavily pretreated patients with advanced pancreatic cancer with microsatellite stable disease​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍Bristol-Myers Squibb is launching a new study of Cabiralizumab plus Opdivo​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍Data show for first time that combining an anti-csf-1 receptor antibody with Opdivo may help restore t cell function​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

