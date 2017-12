BRIEF-Bristol-Myers says Checkmate -078 trial stopped early for demonstrating superior overall survival

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* CHECKMATE -078, A PIVOTAL, MULTINATIONAL PHASE 3 OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) LUNG CANCER TRIAL WITH PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE PATIENTS, STOPPED EARLY FOR DEMONSTRATING SUPERIOR OVERALL SURVIVAL

* ‍CHINA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION ACCEPTED MARKETING APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO​

* ‍SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES IN SOLID TUMORS​

* BRISTOL-MYERS- OPDIVO SHOWS SUPERIOR OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO DOCETAXEL IN PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER​