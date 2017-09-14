BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb and Halozyme enter global collaboration and license agreement for enhanze technology

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Halozyme enter global collaboration and license agreement for enhanze technology

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍Halozyme to receive $105 million upfront payment, plus future milestones and royalties​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍provides Bristol-Myers Squibb access to enhanze technology for up to 11 targets​

* Bristol-Myers - ‍Halozyme has potential to earn milestone payments of upto $160 million for each nominated collaboration targets,additional milestone payments​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb says ‍for co, deal is expected to be dilutive to non-GAAP earnings per share in 2017 and 2018 by approximately $0.01​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍for co, deal is expected to be dilutive to non-GAAP earnings per share by about $0.05 in 2019​