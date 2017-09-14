FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb and Halozyme enter global collaboration and license agreement for enhanze technology
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 上午11点10分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb and Halozyme enter global collaboration and license agreement for enhanze technology

2 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Halozyme enter global collaboration and license agreement for enhanze technology

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍Halozyme to receive $105 million upfront payment, plus future milestones and royalties​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍provides Bristol-Myers Squibb access to enhanze technology for up to 11 targets​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍collaboration may extend to a maximum of 11 targets​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍for Bristol-Myers Squibb, transaction is expected to be dilutive to non-gaap earnings per share in 2017​

* Bristol-Myers - ‍Halozyme has potential to earn milestone payments of upto $160 million for each nominated collaboration targets,additional milestone payments​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb says ‍for co, deal is expected to be dilutive to non-GAAP earnings per share in 2017 and 2018 by approximately $0.01​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍for co, deal is expected to be dilutive to non-GAAP earnings per share by about $0.05 in 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

