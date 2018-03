March 1 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - ‍DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF FORTY CENTS PER SHARE ON $.10 PAR VALUE COMMON STOCK

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - ‍DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF FIFTY CENTS PER SHARE ON $2.00 CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK​