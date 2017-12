Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - AN INCREASE OF 2.6% PERCENT IN COMPANY‘S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, BEGINNING IN Q1 OF 2018

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - DIVIDEND INCREASE WILL RESULT IN A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 40 CENTS