BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb reports Q3 earnings per share $0.51

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.51; Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75; Q3 revenues up 7 percent to $5.3 billion

* Decreasing 2017 GAAP earnings per share guidance range from $2.66 - $2.76 to $2.36 - $2.46

* Increasing 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance range from $2.90 - $3.00 to $2.95 - $3.05

* Sees 2017 gross margin as a percentage of revenue to be about 71.5 percent for GAAP

* Sees 2017 research and development expenses increasing about 25 pct - 30 pct compared to 2016 for GAAP

* Qtrly Opdivo worldwide revenues $1,265 million versus $920 million last year

* Qtrly Sprycel worldwide revenues $509 million versus $472 million last year

* Qtrly Yervoy worldwide revenues $323 million versus $285 million last year

* Qtrly Eliquis worldwide revenues $1,232 million versus $884 million last year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $5.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S