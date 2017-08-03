FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire IFM Therapeutics to strengthen oncology pipeline focus on innate immunity
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点16分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire IFM Therapeutics to strengthen oncology pipeline focus on innate immunity

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire IFM Therapeutics to strengthen oncology pipeline focus on innate immunity

* Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire IFM Therapeutics to strengthen oncology pipeline focus on innate immunity

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍IFM Therapeutics to receive $300 million upfront​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - deal includes potential of up to $1.01 billion in milestones for each of first products from two programs​

* Says ‍IFM is eligible for additional contingent milestone payments for further products resulting from these programs​

* Bristol-Myers - gains full rights to IFM's preclinical sting, nlrp3 agonist programs focused on enhancing innate immune response for treating cancer​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies and by stockholders of ifm​

* Says ‍newly formed entity will be established by current shareholders of IFM - IFM Therapeutics LLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below