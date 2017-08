June 16 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies