July 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb’S Orencia (abatacept) receives second European Commission approval in less than a year – new approval for treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PSA)1

* Approval was based on results from two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies PSA-i and PSA-ii Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: