FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Bristow Group announces strategic and leadership changes
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 晚上10点00分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Bristow Group announces strategic and leadership changes

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 8 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc

* Bristow announces critical strategic and leadership changes for a competitive and profitable future

* Bristow Group Inc - new bristow's europe hub includes africa, asia, australia, norway, uk, turkmenistan and middle east

* Bristow Group Inc - new Bristow will have two primary geographical hubs in key areas of business, europe and americas

* Bristow Group Inc - company's americas hub includes bristow academy, u.s. Gulf of mexico, suriname, guyana, trinidad, canada and brazil

* Bristow Group Inc - anticipates that in 12 to 24 months, company will have higher quality revenue, which includes $2.3 billion uk sar contract

* Bristow Group Inc - Alan Corbett has been named vice president europe, africa, middle east, asia (eamea)

* Bristow Group Inc - Rob Phillips has been named vice president americas

* Bristow Group Inc - structural change into two primary hubs is expected to generate "significant cost savings", in part through lower g&a costs

* Bristow Group Inc - Chet Akiri, senior VP and chief commercial officer, and Bill Collins, senior VP global operations, have departed company

* Bristow Group Inc - Bristow plans to bid on approximately 30-40 contracts this fiscal year, many of which are currently held by competitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below