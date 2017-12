Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc:

* BRISTOW GROUP INC SAYS AS OF DECEMBER 8, 2017, OVERALL LIQUIDITY OF COMPANY INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY $496 MILLION - SEC FILING

* BRISTOW GROUP INC - ALSO REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE WITH RESPECT TO ENDING FISCAL YEAR 2018 LIQUIDITY IN RANGE OF $410 MILLION TO $450 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2BB3Jzq) Further company coverage: