Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brixmor Property Group Inc:

* BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC FILES FOR A POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF OFFERING; SIZE UNDISCLOSED - SEC FILING

* BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC -BRIXMOR OPERATING PARTNERSHIP LP MAY OFFER DEBT SECURITIES IN ONE OR MORE SERIES