Oct 3 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd

* Broadcom Ltd - ‍On October 2, co, Brocade withdrew and re-filed their joint voluntary notice to CFIUS - SEC filing​

* Broadcom - ‍CFIUS agreed to proceed directly to 45-day investigation period, which will commence on October 4, and will conclude no later than Nov 17​

* Broadcom Ltd - ‍Broadcom and Brocade now anticipate merger to be completed by November 30, 2017, subject to clearance from CFIUS​