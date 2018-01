Jan 22 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY MATERIALS IN CONNECTION WITH REDOMICILIATION TO THE UNITED STATES

* BROADCOM - ‍EXPECTS TO RECEIVE APPROVALS FOR REDOMICILIATION​ BY CO‘S SHAREHOLDERS & SINGAPORE HIGH COURT BY END OF CO‘S FISCAL Q2 ENDING MAY 6, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: