BRIEF-Broadcom Narrows Q1 Revenue Guidance Range

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM LIMITED NARROWS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $5.10

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $5.3 BILLION TO $5.35 BILLION

* FOR Q2 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018, CO EXPECTS NON-GAAP NET REVENUE IN RANGE OF $5,000 MILLION, PLUS OR MINUS $75 MILLION

* SEES ‍Q2 2018 NON-GAAP NET REVENUE IN RANGE OF $5,000 MILLION, PLUS OR MINUS $75 MILLION​

* WE CURRENTLY FORECAST ON A NORMALIZED 13-WEEK QUARTER BASIS, THAT Q2 REVENUE WILL BE ROUGHLY FLAT TO PREVIOUS QUARTER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.95, REVENUE VIEW $5.30 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $4.93 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BROADCOM - IN Q2, STRONG DATA CENTER DEMAND FOR WIRED AND ENTERPRISE STORAGE PRODUCTS EXPECTED TO OFFSET A GREATER THAN SEASONAL DECLINE IN WIRELESS

* Q1 RESULTS ARE TRACKING TOWARDS HIGHER END OF EXPECTATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: