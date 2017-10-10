BRIEF-Broadcom posts pricing of private offering of senior notes

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd
* Broadcom announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Broadcom Ltd - priced previously announced offering of $750 million of 2.200% senior notes due 2021
* Broadcom Ltd - also priced previously announced offering of $1,000 million of 2.650% senior notes due 2023, $1,000 million of 3.125% senior notes due 2025
* Broadcom Ltd - also priced previously announced offering of $1,250 million of 3.500% senior notes due 2028