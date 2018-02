BRIEF-Broadcom Reiterates That $82 Per Share Proposal for Qualcomm Is Best And Final​

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM WELCOMES MEETING WITH QUALCOMM

* SAYS REITERATES THAT $82 PER SHARE PROPOSAL IS BEST AND FINAL​

* SAYS REITERATES RECEIVING STRONG QUALCOMM STOCKHOLDER SUPPORT FOR BROADCOM‘S $82 PER SHARE PROPOSAL​

* ‍DELIVERED A LETTER TO QUALCOMM​ ON FEB 8

* SAYS MERGER AGREEMENT INCLUDES $8 BILLION REVERSE TERMINATION FEE​

* TO ‍MAKE MEETING WITH QUALCOMM MORE PRODUCTIVE, PROVIDING A PROPOSED MERGER AGREEMENT THAT CO IS PREPARED TO ENTER INTO​

* SAYS ‍REITERATES RECEIVING STRONG QUALCOMM STOCKHOLDER SUPPORT FOR “BROADCOM‘S CLEAR PATH TO REGULATORY APPROVAL”​

* ‍FOLLOWING QUALCOMM'S ANNOUNCEMENT THAT IT IS WILLING TO MEET WITH CO, CO OFFERED TO MEET WITH QUALCOMM ON FRIDAY, SATURDAY OR SUNDAY​