BRIEF-Broadcom Says Expect Proposed Qualcomm Deal Will Be Completed Within About 12 Months Following Signing Of Definitive Agreement

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM CFO - EXPECT THAT PROPOSED QUALCOMM TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN ABOUT 12 MONTHS FOLLOWING SIGNING OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT - CONF CALL‍​

* BROADCOM CFO SAYS IT REMAINS CO‘S “STRONG” PREFERENCE TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH QUALCOMM - CONF CALL

* BROADCOM CFO SAYS POST MEETINGS WITH ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES, “CONFIDENT” THAT REGULATORY REQUIREMENT FOR QUALCOMM DEAL WILL BE MET IN TIMELY MANNER - CONF CALL

* BROADCOM CFO SAYS REDOMICILIATION WILL OCCUR WHETHER OR NOT THERE IS CORPORATE TAX REFORM IN THE UNITED STATES - CONF CALL

* BROADCOM CFO - REDOMICILIATION IS SUBJECT TO SHAREHOLDER VOTE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE AFFECTED IN MANNER INTENDED TO BE TAX-FREE TO SHAREHOLDERS - CONF CALL

* BROADCOM CFO - THE FINAL FORUM AND TIMING OF REDOMICILIATION AND SHAREHOLDER VOTE WILL DEPEND IN PART ON TAX REFORM EFFORTS IN UNITED STATES - CONF CALL