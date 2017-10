Oct 10 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* Broadcom Ltd says 2 of its subsidiaries, Broadcom Corp and Broadcom Cayman Finance Ltd, intend to offer senior notes - SEC filing‍​

* Broadcom says co-issuers intend to use net proceeds from sale of notes to finance pending acquisition of Brocade Communications Systems‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xwMDMl) Further company coverage: