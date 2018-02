BRIEF-Broadcom Signs Committed Financing Agreements To Fund Qualcomm Deal

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM AND FINANCING SOURCES SIGN BINDING FINANCING COMMITMENTS TO FUND CASH COMPONENT OF QUALCOMM ACQUISITION

* BROADCOM LTD - SILVER LAKE JOINED BY KKR AND CVC IN $6 BILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES FINANCING TO FUND QUALCOMM TRANSACTION

* BROADCOM LTD - SIGNED COMMITTED FINANCING AGREEMENTS TO FUND ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM INC

* BROADCOM LTD - ‍A GROUP OF 12 FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAVE AGREED TO PROVIDE UP TO $100 BILLION OF COMMITTED CREDIT FACILITIES​

* BROADCOM LTD - THE $100 BILLION COMMITTED CREDIT FACILITIES INCLUDE A $5 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND BRIDGE FINANCING

* BROADCOM -‍AS RESULT FINANCING,HAS SUFFICIENT COMMITTED FINANCING TO FUND $60/SHARE CASH COMPONENT OF $82/SHARE OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF QUALCOMM​

* BROADCOM- INVESTMENT FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH SILVER LAKE, KKR, CVC TO GIVE $6 BILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTE FINANCING TO FUND DEAL, POST-CLOSING WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS