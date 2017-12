BRIEF-Broadcom To Nominate Slate Of 11 Directors For Election At Qualcomm's 2018 Annual Meeting

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM TO NOMINATE SLATE OF 11 INDEPENDENT, HIGHLY QUALIFIED DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION AT QUALCOMM‘S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* BROADCOM - CO‘S NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM BOARD INCLUDE SAMIH ELHAGE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF MOBILE NETWORKS BUSINESS GROUP OF NOKIA

* BROADCOM - CO‘S NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM BOARD INCLUDE MICHAEL GELTZEILER, CONSULTANT FOR TEMASEK HOLDINGS

* BROADCOM LTD - CO‘S NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM BOARD INCLUDE JOHN KISPERT, MANAGING PARTNER OF BLACK DIAMOND VENTURES

* BROADCOM LTD - ‍ NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM BOARD INCLUDE JULIE HILL, OWNER OF THE HILL COMPANY​

* BROADCOM - NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM BOARD INCLUDE STEPHEN GIRSKY, MANAGING PARTNER OF VECTOIQ & DAVID GOLDEN, MANAGING PARTNER AT REVOLUTION VENTURES

* BROADCOM LTD - CO‘S NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM BOARD INCLUDE GREGORIO REYES, FORMER DIRECTOR & CHAIRMAN OF BOARDS OF DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC & LSI CORP

* BROADCOM LTD - ‍“BROADCOM WOULD SUPPORT A DECISION BY 11 NEW DIRECTORS, UPON THEIR ELECTION, TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD” OF QUALCOMM​

* BROADCOM-WOULD SUPPORT DECISION BY 11 NEW DIRECTORS TO REAPPOINT MARK MCLAUGHLIN, ANTHONY VINCIQUERRA,JEFFREY HENDERSON AS DIRECTORS TO QUALCOMM BOARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: