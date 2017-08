Aug 3 (Reuters) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc-

* Broadridge appoints Tim Gokey president

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - ‍ Gokey is assuming title of president from broadridge ceo rich daly, who remains ceo and a director​

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - Gokey will also continue in his role as chief operating officer​