Feb 7 (Reuters) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc:

* BROADRIDGE BOOSTS EMPLOYEE PAY AND EXPANDS BENEFITS

* BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC - INCREASES MINIMUM WAGE TO $15 PER HOUR, RAISES NON-MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATE WORLD CLASS BONUS TO $1,750

* BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC - EXPANDS PATERNAL LEAVE BENEFITS AND INCREASES CHARITABLE GIFT MATCHING