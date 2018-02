BRIEF-Broadridge Financial Solutions Q2 Adjusted EPS $0.79

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc:

* BROADRIDGE REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 13 PERCENT TO $1.013 BILLION

* RAISING FY2018 TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO GROWTH OF 27-31%

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 2% TO 4%

* SEES FY 2018 RECURRING FEE REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 6%

* SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 22% TO 26%

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION

* QTRLY RECURRING FEE REVENUES ROSE 5% TO $562 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54, REVENUE VIEW $939.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.85, REVENUE VIEW $4.26 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S