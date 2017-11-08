FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Broadridge reports Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.54/shr
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 下午2点35分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Broadridge reports Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.54/shr

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

* Broadridge reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue $925 million versus I/B/E/S view $923.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc- ‍on track to achieve fiscal year 2018 financial guidance​

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - sees ‍2018 total revenue growth 2%-3%​

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - sees ‍2018 diluted earnings per share growth of 15% to 19%​

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - sees ‍2018 adjusted earnings per share growth of 15% to 19%​

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc- 2018 earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share guidance includes projected $25 million from excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation​

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - sees ‍2018 free cash flow on non-GAAP basis $400 million to $450 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below