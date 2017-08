BRIEF-Broadsoft Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Broadsoft Inc

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Qtrly total revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $88.8 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $84 million to $90 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $380 million to $390 million

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23 to $0.40

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.20 to $2.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $86.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.27, revenue view $383.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: