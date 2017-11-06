BRIEF-BroadSoft reports qtrly ‍non-GAAP diluted earnings per share equaled $0.38 per common share​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - BroadSoft Inc
* BroadSoft Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* BroadSoft Inc - qtrly total revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $91.5 million
* BroadSoft Inc - qtrly GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share equaled $0.09 per common share
* BroadSoft Inc - qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per share equaled $0.38 per common share
* BroadSoft Inc - due to pending deal with Cisco, company will not be updating its outlook for fiscal 2017
* BroadSoft Inc - due to pending deal with Cisco, company will not be hosting a conference call for its Q3 2017 business results