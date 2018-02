Jan 31 (Reuters) - Broadwind Energy Inc:

* BROADWIND ENERGY ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* BROADWIND ENERGY INC - BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, Q4 2017 REVENUE TOTALED APPROXIMATELY $18 MILLION

* BROADWIND ENERGY INC - NOW EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED Q4 2017 EBITDA LOSS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.5 MILLION -3.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: