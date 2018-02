BRIEF-Broadwind Energy Reports Q4 Loss Per Share of $0.45 From Continuing Operations

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Broadwind Energy Inc:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ‍MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK FOR WIND ENERGY REMAINS STRONG​

* QTRLY REVENUES $17.8 MILLION VERSUS $48.2 MILLION

* ‍CALLED BACK OR HIRED A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT PRODUCTION NEEDS IN 2018​

* AT DEC 31, 2017, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $138.2 MILLION, VERSUS BACKLOG OF $188.7 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2016

* CO BOOKED $12.3 MILLION OF NET NEW ORDERS IN Q4 2017, DOWN FROM $32.3 MILLION BOOKED IN Q4 2016

* ‍EXPECT CONSOLIDATED Q1 2018 REVENUE OF $28 MILLION TO 30 MILLION​

* ‍BACKLOG SUPPORTS FURTHER RISE IN REVENUE IN Q2 2018 TO ABOUT $40 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECT CONSOLIDATED Q1 2018 EBITDA LOSS OF ABOUT $1 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECT POSITIVE EBITDA GENERATION IN Q2 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: