BRIEF-Brocade Communications enters into an asset purchase agreement with Extreme Networks
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月3日 / 下午12点30分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Brocade Communications enters into an asset purchase agreement with Extreme Networks

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brocade Communications Systems Inc

* Brocade Communications Systems - ‍On October 3, entered into an asset purchase agreement with Extreme Networks Inc - SEC filing​

* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - ‍Entered into asset purchase agreement to divest its data center switching, routing and analytics business​

* Brocade Communications Systems -Purchase price payable to extreme networks consists of cash payment of $23 million and deferred payment equal to $20 million Source text:[bit.ly/2xNWmSP] Further company coverage:

