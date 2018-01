Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brompton Lifeco Split Corp:

* BROMPTON LIFECO SPLIT CORP. ANNOUNCES OVERNIGHT OFFERING

* BROMPTON LIFECO SPLIT CORP - CLASS A SHARES WILL BE OFFERED AT A PRICE OF $7.65 FOR A DISTRIBUTION RATE OF 11.8% ON ISSUE PRICE

* BROMPTON LIFECO SPLIT CORP - SALES PERIOD OF THIS OVERNIGHT OFFERING WILL END AT 9:00 A.M. (ET) ON JANUARY 26, 2018

* BROMPTON LIFECO SPLIT CORP - PREFERRED SHARES WILL BE OFFERED AT A PRICE OF $10.05 FOR A YIELD TO MATURITY OF 5.4%