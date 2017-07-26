FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 天前
BRIEF-Brookdale reaches agreement with Land & Buildings and certain of its affiliates​
2017年7月26日 / 上午11点18分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Brookdale reaches agreement with Land & Buildings and certain of its affiliates​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc

* Brookdale senior living inc - ‍has reached an agreement with Land & Buildings Management Llc and certain of its affiliates​

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC - ‍Marcus E. Bromley was appointed as an independent member of company's board​

* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - ‍land & Buildings has agreed to abide by certain customary standstill and voting provisions​

* Brookdale Senior Living-‍standstill and voting provisions include voting in favor of director nominees to be put forth by board

* Brookdale Senior Living-agreed to review and consult with Land & Buildings regarding composition of board prior to 2018 annual meeting

* Brookdale Senior Living Inc says ‍process of exploring options and alternatives is ongoing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

