BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners To Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners Lp :

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS TO ACQUIRE WESTINGHOUSE ELECTRIC COMPANY

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP - DEAL FOR ‍APPROXIMATELY $4.6 BILLION

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED WITH ABOUT $1 BILLION OF EQUITY, APPROXIMATELY $3 BILLION OF LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING, AMONG OTHERS

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS - CO WILL COMMIT TO FUND APPROXIMATELY 50 PERCENT OF EQUITY ON CLOSING USING EXISTING LIQUIDITY​

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP - ‍ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF WESTINGHOUSE ELECTRIC COMPANY, CURRENTLY OWNED BY TOSHIBA CORP​

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS - PRIOR TO/FOLLOWING DEAL, PART OF CO'S INVESTMENT MAY BE SYNDICATED TO OTHER INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS