June 28 (Reuters) - Brookfield Canada Office Properties :

* Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders approve going private transaction with Brookfield Property Partners

* Expected that closing of transaction will occur on June 30, 2017

* In connection with transaction, there will be no special distribution paid to Co's unitholders

* In connection with transaction, distribution reinvestment plan of BOX will be terminated