Dec 14 (Reuters) - Cwc Energy Services Corp:

* BROOKFIELD CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD SAYS IT AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES ACQUIRED 122.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP

* BROOKFIELD CAPITAL PARTNERS - BROOKFIELD CAPITAL ACQUIRED THE SHARES OF CWC ENERGY SERVICES AT $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE FOR ABOUT $24.5 MILLION

* BROOKFIELD CAPITAL PARTNERS- BROOKFIELD CAPITAL NOW OWNS ABOUT 78% OF COMMON SHARES OF CWC ENERGY SERVICES