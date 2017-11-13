FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brookfield Property proposes to acquire GGP Inc.
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 下午1点19分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Brookfield Property proposes to acquire GGP Inc.

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners Lp:

* Brookfield Property Partners L.P. proposes to acquire GGP Inc. For $23.00 per share in a combination of cash and BPY units

* Brookfield Property - ‍each GGP shareholder can elect to get consideration per GGP share of either $23.00 in cash or 0.9656 of limited partnership unit of co

* Brookfield Property Partners Lp - ‍combined company will be owned approximately 30% by existing GGP shareholders​

* Brookfield Property Partners LP - ‍transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to BPY’s FFO per unit​

* Brookfield Property - ‍deal subject to pro-ration based on maximum cash consideration of about $7.4 billion, maximum of about 309 million bpy units valued at about $7.4 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below