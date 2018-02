Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp :

* BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS AND 5% DISTRIBUTION INCREASE

* BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP QTRLY FFO PER UNIT $0.46

* BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP - APPOINTMENT OF WYATT HARTLEY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP - HARTLEY SUCCEEDS NICHOLAS GOODMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: