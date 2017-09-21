FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brookline Bancorp, Inc. And First Commons Bank sign definitive merger agreement for acquisition of First Commons Bank
2017年9月21日 / 下午2点09分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Brookline Bancorp, Inc. And First Commons Bank sign definitive merger agreement for acquisition of First Commons Bank

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brookline Bancorp Inc

* Brookline Bancorp, Inc. And First Commons Bank sign definitive merger agreement for acquisition of first commons bank

* Brookline Bancorp Inc - deal for ‍total transaction value of $55.958 million​

* Brookline Bancorp Inc - ‍brookline will pay $16.70 per share,​

* Brookline Bancorp Inc - deal for ‍$55.958 million​

* BROOKLINE BANCORP INC - ‍deal anticipated to be 2% accretive to earnings per share on a full year basis​

* Brookline Bancorp Inc - ‍brookline has option to pay up to 50% of consideration for outstanding shares in cash​

* Brookline Bancorp Inc - ‍first commons bank stockholders will receive 1.171 shares of brookline common stock for each first commons bank share they own​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

