March 1 (Reuters) - Brown & Brown Inc:

* BROWN & BROWN, INC. ANNOUNCES THE ASSET ACQUISITION OF KERXTON INSURANCE AGENCY, INC. AND FITNESS UNDERWRITERS, INC.

* BROWN & BROWN INC SAYS CO’S UNIT ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ASSETS OF KERXTON INSURANCE AGENCY INC AND FITNESS UNDERWRITERS INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: