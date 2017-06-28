FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brown & Brown enters into an amended and restated credit agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Brown & Brown Inc-

* Brown & Brown Inc - on June 28, 2017 co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement

* Brown & Brown - amended & restated agreement extends applicable maturity date in respect of existing revolving credit facility of $800 million to June 28, 2022

* Brown & Brown-amended & restated agreement re-evidences unsecured term loans in amount of $400 million & extends applicable maturity date to june 28, 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2tZvIBM) Further company coverage:

