BRIEF-Brown-Forman says ‍on Nov 10, co, units entered into amended & restated 5-year credit agreement ​

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brown-Forman Corp:

* Brown-Forman says ‍on Nov 10, co, units entered into amended & restated 5-year credit agreement dated as of such date with certain lenders - SEC filing​

* Brown-Forman Corp - ‍credit agreement amends and restates in its entirety company’s existing five-year credit agreement dated as of November 18, 2011​

* Brown-Forman Corp - credit agreement provides an $800 million, five-year unsecured revolving credit commitment‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zB4QNU) Further company coverage: