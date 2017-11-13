BRIEF-Brown-Forman says ‍on Nov 10, co, units entered into amended & restated 5-year credit agreement ​

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brown-Forman Corp:
* Brown-Forman says on Nov 10, co, units entered into amended & restated 5-year credit agreement dated as of such date with certain lenders - SEC filing
* Brown-Forman Corp - credit agreement amends and restates in its entirety company’s existing five-year credit agreement dated as of November 18, 2011
* Brown-Forman Corp - credit agreement provides an $800 million, five-year unsecured revolving credit commitment Source text: (bit.ly/2zB4QNU) Further company coverage: