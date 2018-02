Feb 22 (Reuters) - BRT Apartments Corp:

* BRT APARTMENTS CORP ACQUIRES 586 UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA

* BRT APARTMENTS CORP - DEAL FOR $77.3 MILLION

* BRT APARTMENTS CORP - SOURCE OF FUNDS FOR DEAL WAS BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SALE OF FOUNTAINS APARTMENTS

* BRT APARTMENTS SAYS ENTITY IN WHICH CO HAS EQUITY INTEREST BOUGHT MADISON AT RIVER SOUND, A PROPERTY LOCATED IN LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA