Oct 3 (Reuters) - BRT Apartments Corp

* BRT Apartments Corp. acquires 313 unit Class A property in a Dallas suburb

* BRT Apartments Corp- deal for ‍$39.0 million,​

* BRT Apartments Corp- debt is non-recourse to BRT, carries an interest rate of 4.15%, is interest only for five years and matures in 2027

* BRT Apartments Corp- deal value includes $25.4 million of mortgage debt obtained in connection with acquisition