Sept 26 (Reuters) - Bruker Corp

* Bruker announces acquisition of Merlin to add selected antibiotic resistance and susceptibility testing to its Maldi Biotyper® microbial identification platform

* Bruker Corp - ‍financial details were not disclosed.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: