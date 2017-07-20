BRIEF-Brunswick Corporation agrees to acquire Lankhorst Taselaar

July 20 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp:

* Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick agrees to acquire Lankhorst Taselaar, strengthening mercury marine's European P&A network

* Brunswick Corp - ‍terms of transaction were not disclosed​

* Brunswick Corp - ‍continue to target $350 million of additional revenue from P&A acquisitions by 2018​

* Brunswick Corp - ‍lankhorst Taselaar acquisition is expected to have minimal impact upon Brunswick's 2017 results​